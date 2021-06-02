Summer Kick-Off in Aurora to provide 1,000 families with free food, books and other resources

Aurora residents are invited to a Summer Kick-Off on Saturday, June 5 at Overland High School (12400 E. Jewell Ave. in Aurora). This free event is open to the public and will provide food and resources to 1,000 Aurora families. The event begins at 10 a.m. and will continue until all food has been distributed.

As part of our Read to Lead literacy program, Denver7 has donated more than 1,000 children’s books to be distributed at the Summer Kick-Off, which is being hosted by the Aurora Police Department, in partnership with Food Bank of the Rockies, area school districts and several other local nonprofit organizations.

All Aurora households are eligible regardless of income, size or status. Food items will include ready-to-eat meals, canned and boxed goods, grains, fresh produce, dairy and protein. In addition, 30,000 diapers, 5,000 pounds of pet supplies, and 1,000 summer activity packs will be distributed to community members. Summer activity packs include books, at-home activities, water bottles, online resources, and community engagement opportunities for kids and teens.

Participants who drive to the event are encouraged to remain in their cars and wait in line rather than parking and leaving their vehicles. Those who walk to the event are asked to practice social distancing and wear a face covering while waiting in line.

This event is being made possible thanks to the help of a variety of community partners, including: Aurora Animal Services, Aurora Police Department, Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek School District, Colorado Pet Pantry, Denver7, Food Bank of the Rockies, Racing for Paws, SECORCares and WeeCycle. Servicios de la Raza will be on hand to help with translation and connect guests with resources.

For more information, contact APDCommunity@auroragov.org or 303.739.7281.

