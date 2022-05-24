Semi-annual Whale of a Used Book Sale is slated for June 2-5 at Jeffco Fairgrounds

The Jefferson County Library Foundation’s spring 2022 Whale of a Used Book Sale will take place June 2-5, 2022 at the Jeffco Fairgrounds in Golden. At the sale, booklovers and bargain hunters can plunge into three exhibit halls awash with gently used books, CDs, DVDs, comic books, themed gift baskets, and vinyl records, along with rare books and one-of-a-kind collectibles.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the Whale of a Used Book Sale as it aligns with the Denver7 Read to Lead initiative which works to develop partnerships, programs and initiatives that increase access to books and encourage reading.

The sale opens Thursday evening, June 2, with a Preview Night for Friends of the Library, followed by three days, June 3-5, when the event is open to the public. Spring 2022 Whale of a Used Book Sale dates and times are:

Thursday, June 2, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m

Preview Night: Friends of the Library only

Friday, June 3, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Early Birds: for $10 per adult guests gain early and all-day access

Saturday, June 4, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Half-Price Day for Educators, Friends of the Library members, and Jeffco Employees (with ID)

Sunday, June 5, 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Bag Day: a grocery-sized bag of books is just $8

There is an entry fee of $5 per day for adults. Children under age 18 are free. Shoppers can sign up and pay online or pay at the door. Pre-payment can be made at www.whalesale.org. Sale prices range from $0.50 to $3.00. Rare and collectible items are individually priced.

“This is one of JCLF’s most popular annual events,” said Susan Spring, JCLF’s marketing/communications and office coordinator. “Besides shopping, the sale offers lots of volunteer opportunities – cashiering, table tidying, and cart running. Plus, volunteers earn two free books for each four-hour shift, including during pre-event set-up and post-event tear-down. This is a great opportunity for corporate employee groups or civic clubs to show their support for Jefferson County Public Library.”

The Whale of a Used Book Sale has a 20+ year history of offering more than 80,000 gently used and donated books, CDs, DVDs, vinyl records and many more items at each sale. These sales enable the Foundation to raise thousands of dollars in support of the many free programs offered by Jefferson County Public Library.

Although Jeffco is no longer under COVID-19 restrictions, JCLF will continue to encourage social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing facial coverings while in the Fairgrounds exhibit halls. Hand sanitizers and masks will be available for free inside the facility.

For more information on JCLF’s spring Whale of a Used Book Sale, or to learn more about how to volunteer or become a Friend of the Library, visit www.whalesale.org or call 303-403-5075..

About the Jefferson County Library Foundation

The Jefferson County Library Foundation and Friends of the Library work to support and enrich the capabilities, resources and services of Jefferson County Public Library through fundraising and advocacy efforts that benefit the community. The Friends of Jefferson County Public Library is a county-wide organization dedicated to enhancing the programs and resources of our libraries. For more information, visit jeffclf.org.