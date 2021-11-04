Rose Andom Center celebrates its fifth anniversary

The Rose Andom Center is celebrating it’s fifth anniversary with an evening of hope, impact, community and fun on Friday, Nov. 12. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, former District Attorney Mitch Morrissey, U.S. Attorney nominee Cole Finegan and Rose Andom herself are among those to be honored at the Building Connections event.

When it opened in 2016, the Rose Andom Center became the first family justice center in Colorado and the Rocky Mountain region; a place where community organizations and city agencies come together creating a strong and collaborative response to domestic violence and a safe space where survivors can thrive.

Denver7 is a proud supporter of the Rose Andom Center and this event.

The Rose Andom Center is committed to monitoring all city, state and CDC recommendations and taking whatever steps are needed to ensure that Building Connections is a fun, safe event for all attendees. ReelWorks Denver is requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result within 72 hours of entering the venue.

For more information, visit www.RoseAndomCenter.org.

About the Rose Andom Center

The Rose Andom Center is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt nonprofit organization that improves the lives of domestic violence victims by facilitating better access to services and staff in a single, safe location. It is a place for domestic violence victims to find safety, support, and services needed to rebuild and heal. One place. Immeasurable hope.