Rocky Mountain Indian Chamber of Commerce hosts celebration to honor American Indian Scholars

The Rocky Mountain Indian Chamber of Commerce will host its 16th Annual Gala to honor American Indian Scholars and celebrate Native culture, business, art and education on Saturday, Nov. 13.

This year’s gala, proudly supported by Denver7, will feature scholarships, a plated dinner, professional Native entertainment and a silent auction. Each year since its inauguration in 2004, the RMICC has increased its presence among American Indian Scholars with an increasing number of scholarships made possible by the sale of custom license plates and direct donations from private business and individuals.

This event is also a renowned celebration of Indian culture, art and business. Participants are often astonished at the diversity of art included in the silent auction of all-Native art which is unique in the Rocky Mountain region.

In addition to recognizing American Indian Scholars, the year's gala will continue its tradition of honoring education, business and culture by offering its partners, members, communities and Native businesses the opportunity to celebrate and showcase their culture, art and businesses through networking, Native entertainment and the silent auction.

This powerful yet entertaining event comes to Denver in November of each year, to coincide with the Native American Heritage Month.

Participants will support a great American Indian cultural and business event while having an opportunity to meet over 400 attendees from small business enterprise, corporate America, academia and the military.

The American Indian Scholarship initiative gains great support each year through the American Indian Scholars License Plate program. The American Indian Scholars License Plate is a Colorado State issued plate with a medicine wheel design by Francis Sherwood. Colorado residents may secure one for a $25 donation plus specialty plate and registration fees. To obtain your certificate, please contact the RMICC at 303-6290102.

“Since 2004 the Gala has awarded over $200,000 to American Indian Scholars,” said Don Kelin, Caddo Nation, Board Chair of the Rocky Mountain Indian Chamber of Commerce. “To the families of these students, we say congratulations for your commitment to make a better life for your students by supporting them in achieving their education dream. This opportunity is made possible with the support of the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs under the leadership of the Lieutenant Governor.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.rmicc.org.