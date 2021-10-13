Remembrance wreaths needed for gravestones at Colorado’s national cemeteries

Coloradans can celebrate and commemorate Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, by donating to provide remembrance wreaths for the gravestones of more than 117,000 veterans buried at Fort Logan, Fort Lyon and Pikes Peak National Cemeteries. A gift of just $15 provides a remembrance wreath for a veteran’s gravestone.

“Wreaths are donated by Colorado citizens as well as corporations, small businesses, and philanthropic organizations,” said David Bolser, CEO of Senior Veterans, Inc. a Colorado Springs veterans charity spearheading the Veterans Day wreath drive in Colorado and several other states. “This is a heartfelt gesture of patriotism and gratitude that honors the lives of the men and women who have protected the country we all love, and, most importantly, ensures that every gravestone has a wreath at Christmas.”

Wreath donations can be made throughout the year, but the public is encouraged to donate on Veterans Day: Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Wreaths are then shipped to the cemeteries where volunteers place them on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

Donations can be made at www.coloradohonor.com or by calling in to the Denver7 Call Center on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. That number is 303-777-7492. Watch Denver7 News for more details.

To learn more or to donate, visit www.coloradohonor.com.