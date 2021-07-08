Parade of Playhouses features imaginative creations at Stanley Marketplace to benefit students

Junior Achievement-Rocky Mountain, Denver7 and Stanley Marketplace present the Parade of Playhouses display and raffle, July 19 through Aug. 7, 2021. The free event features five imaginative children’s playhouses created and donated by local construction companies and design firms, which will be on display on the southeast plaza of Stanley Marketplace (2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora). Families can view the one-of-a-kind playhouses for free, and they also may purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win their favorite playhouse. Raffle tickets start at just $10 for 10 tickets. The raffle drawing will be held on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 6:00 p.m. Winners do not need to be present to win.

Junior Achievement-Rocky Mountain

As part of the collection, families can expect a Minecraft-themed playhouse and an outdoor-inspired playhouse fitted with a rock-climbing wall, among other exciting themes. All proceeds from the sale of raffle tickets will benefit Junior Achievement-Rocky Mountain programs, which provide career-readiness, financial literacy and entrepreneurship lessons to students at no cost to schools or families.

“Junior Achievement programs inspire kids and teens, particularly those from economically disadvantaged communities, to see what’s possible for their future,” said Chris Silberman, Junior Achievement’s director of communications. “Volunteer role models share their stories about their career journey, while delivering practical lessons that show students how their education connects to their future, the 21st century skills they’ll need to get their dream job, and fundamental financial lessons that will prepare them for when they open a credit card account or find their first home.”

Participating builders and design firms include: Colorado Homebuilding Academy, Elder Construction, Elsy Studio, EV Studio, Galloway, JE Dunn, Milender White, and Swinerton Construction.

For more information, visit www.paradeofplayhouses.org.

