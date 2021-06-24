Pancreatic Cancer Action Network’s (PanCAN) PurpleStride Walk Returns to Colorado

On Sunday, June 27, the Colorado affiliate of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) is inviting the community to participate in PurpleStride®, the walk to end pancreatic cancer by striding in their neighborhoods and raising critical funds to drive PanCAN’s urgent mission. Denver7 is proud to support this year’s PurpleStride.

Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest cancers, with a five-year survival rate of just 10%. In 2021, more than 60,000 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and approximately 48,000 will die from the disease, making it the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States. With so many affected by this terrible disease, including recent high profile losses such as JEOPARDY! host Alex Trebek, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and U.S. Representative John Lewis, a call to action to fund research and build awareness has never been more important.

“Patients and families need us now more than ever,” said Debbie Honeker, PurpleStride chair of PanCAN’s Colorado affiliate. “Pancreatic cancer does not slow down or stop and neither do we. We are committed to continuing to raise vital funds and awareness to support the pancreatic cancer community.”

In the interest of keeping everyone safe and because PurpleStride gathers such a large crowd including pancreatic cancer survivors and caregivers, it is safest for participants to stride in their own way with their loved ones. Here in Colorado, there are so many fun ways to stride your own way: walk, run, bike, hike, paddle, swim, climb - be creative, wear all of your purple gear and have fun. Participants are also encouraged to share pictures and videos of themselves on the Colorado Affiliate Facebook group as well as on their own social media with hashtag #PurpleStrideCO21.

On the morning of the event, Sunday, June 27, at 8 a.m., the PurpleStride Colorado virtual village will be online and Denver7’s Tony Kovaleski will kick off PurpleStride Colorado 2021’s opening ceremonies and emcee the event. A link to the virtual village will be available on PurpleStride.org/Colorado as well as the Colorado Affiliate’s Facebook group and Twitter feed. The opening ceremonies and virtual village content will be available all day so that you can watch at your convenience.

Carried out by local volunteers, PanCAN’s PurpleStride is a year-round national movement that funds life-changing programs and services for pancreatic cancer patients and their families. Funds raised provide patients with free, personalized information, services and resources that make a real difference in their lives.

To register for free, donate or learn more about PurpleStride Colorado, visit purplestride.org/colorado.

For more information on the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and its urgent mission to save lives, visit pancan.org or follow PanCAN on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) leads the way in accelerating critical progress for pancreatic cancer patients. PanCAN takes bold action by funding life-saving research, providing personalized patient services and creating a community of supporters and volunteers who will stop at nothing to create a world in which all pancreatic cancer patients will thrive.

