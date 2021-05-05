Nelly and the Spin Doctors to headline 25th Annual Taste of Fort Collins July 24-25

Townsquare Media has announced that the 25th Annual Taste of Fort Collins will take place in person at Washington Park in Old Town Fort Collins July 24-25, 2021. After last year’s move to a virtual show, event organizers are looking forward to this year’s in-person, celebratory gathering for foodies and music lovers in northern Colorado. Nelly and the Spin Doctors will headline the event, which is proudly sponsored by Denver7.

“Townsquare Media’s Taste of Fort Collins is thrilled to give NoCo something meaningful to look forward to this summer; it’s been too long. Together, we’ll rally around our local businesses, food, drink, family, friends, local entertainers and enjoy some of the best party-jams of all time,” said Evan Harrison, market president at Townsquare Media. “With dozens of local restaurants and food trucks featured as well as our hometown breweries and a local distillery, we’ll have something for all of NoCo to enjoy.”

Taste of Fort Collins is a community celebration filled with family-friendly activities. The festival offers food from local and national restaurants, entertainment from local and national superstars, and an eclectic display of artisan work as well as the region’s most talented crafters. This year’s event will follow CDC and local safety protocols deemed appropriate at the time of the event.

Townsquare Media will once again offer local performers the opportunity to share the stage with headliners Nelly and the Spin Doctors through the local entertainment contest. The community will have the chance to vote for the Best of NoCo restaurants and local entertainers. With more than 100,000 people participating in last year’s selection process, this program ensures the event’s strong local focus and community engagement.

Taste of Fort Collins benefits the Eyeopeners Kiwanis Club of Fort Collins Foundation.

Discounted weekend passes will be available while supplies last beginning Friday, May 7 at 8 a.m. for only $20 on Townsquare Media’s New Country 99.1, Retro 102.5, 99.9 The Point, 94.3 the X and, Rock 102.9 apps – after these discounted tickets sell out, prices will increase.

Nelly, an accomplished rapper, singer and songwriter from St. Louis exploded onto the music scene in the 2000’s with his debut album Country Grammar landing two top ten hits “Ride Wit Me” and “Country Grammar.” His follow-up Nellyville brought us the Grammy Award Winning massive #1 hit “Hot in Herre,” and the hits just kept coming with “Air Force One,” “Dilemma” and “Just A Dream.”

The Spin Doctors, from New York City, originally broke out of the jam-band sharing the H.O.R.D.E. stage with Phish, Widespread Panic and Blues Traveler, then crossed into the mainstream with “Two Princes” and “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong” two early 90’s top 20 hits still heard on the radio today.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.tasteoffortcollins.com.

