Naturally United raises funds for public lands

Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado (VOC), the state’s oldest and largest outdoor stewardship organization, is hosting its inaugural Spring fundraiser, Naturally United: Reunion 2022, on Thursday, May 12 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Balistreri Vineyards in north Denver.

The event brings together Colorado’s outdoor and business communities – as well as current and former VOC staff, Board, volunteers, and partners – to celebrate the nonprofit’s 2022 volunteer season and raise funds to help care for Colorado’s outdoor places today and into the future.

“It takes all of us to keep our state’s natural places healthy, beautiful, and accessible,” said Anna Zawisza, Development and Outreach Officer for VOC, “Naturally United: Reunion 2022 will showcase the people and partners who have made our work possible over the years while inviting others to do their part and join the stewardship community.”

Each year, VOC organizes approximately 90 volunteer projects on public lands throughout the state. This year, the organization is on track to engage an estimated 3,700 volunteers in building and maintaining 27 miles of trails, removing invasive weeds from 115 acres, planting over 2,000 native trees and shrubs, and many more accomplishments that will help protect parks, trails, and open spaces against increasing visitation and natural disaster impacts.

In addition to supporting these efforts, attendees will also enjoy the chance to walk down VOC’s “Memory Lane” and add their hopes for the future; live music from VOC alumnus Dan Williams and the Cottonwood Drifters; local beer and wine; and games and activities to put the ‘fun’ in ‘fundraising’. All proceeds from the event will benefit VOC’s mission to motivate and enable people to become active stewards of Colorado’s natural resources.

Naturally United: Reunion 2022 is sponsored by media sponsor Denver7, as well as the Friedman Family Foundation, Chevron, Fred & Jean Allegretti Foundation, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP and Otten Johnson Robinson Neff + Ragonetti PC. Bar sponsors include Clear Fork Cider, New Belgium Brewing, Odell Brewing Company, and Woods Boss Brewing Company.

To learn more about VOC and purchase tickets for Naturally United: Reunion 2022, visit http://www.voc.org/naturally-united.