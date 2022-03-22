Musicians United for Change concert raises money for Food Bank of the Rockies

One in eight Coloradans face food insecurity according to Feeding Colorado. This means that nearly 700,000 of our neighbors, including 185,000 children, may not know when they will have their next meal.

In response to these statistics, Musicians United for Change is proud to present their second annual 2022 Musicians United for Change Youth Benefit Concert April 9-10, 2022 on the Musicians United for Change YouTube channel. Denver7 is a proud partner of this event.

Musicians United for Change is a youth-founded and youth-run organization that creates benefit concerts to support Coloradans in need. This concert will raise funds for Food Bank of the Rockies, a nonprofit organization that helps to feed those in need across Colorado and Wyoming. Last year, MUC raised enough money to provide 19,504 meals.

The 2022 Musicians United for Change Youth Benefit Concert is a collaboration between the top young musicians and youth ensembles in the state of Colorado, including the Denver Children’s Choir, the Colorado Conservatory for the Jazz Arts, and the Denver Young Artists Orchestra. This year, the theme of the concert is unity, and each performance seeks to inspire unity through music.

“This is an extraordinary compilation of the most talented young musicians in Colorado, so please take some time to appreciate their hard work,” said Garrett Davidson, founder of Musicians United for Change. “It is truly amazing what we can do as young community members when we are unified for the sake of change.”

Donations are encouraged and appreciated. Click here to make a donation.