Minds Matter CELEBRATE raising money to support high-achieving, low-income high school students

Minds Matter Colorado is hosting its 17th annual spring fundraiser, Minds Matter CELEBRATE, both virtually and at a safe and socially distanced in-person experience on Saturday, April 24 from 6-7 p.m.

Minds Matter Colorado, a nonprofit organization, provides high-achieving, low-income high school students access to mentorship, college test-preparation and academic counsel. For the past 17 years, 100 percent of MMCO graduates have been accepted into four-year colleges with scholarships.

Proudly supported by Denver7, Minds Matter CELEBRATE is an opportunity to commend students’ and mentors’ hard work and support the state-wide program. The event will feature student speakers, live trivia, silent auctions, and interactive activities that recognize the MMCO community and its strong merit. This year supporters can upgrade their experience at home by participating with a curated meal and cocktail package specially made for 2-10 people or by attending a socially distanced indoor dining experience.

“This year’s event feels particularly meaningful,” said Minds Matter Colorado CEO Savinay Chandrasekhar. “The past year was a very challenging one for so many members of our community, and we are proud of the work we were able to do and the incredible successes our seniors were able to achieve. The entire MMCO community faced unprecedented challenges and still we saw success. As our first ever virtual event, Minds Matter CELEBRATE also gives anyone across the world, from the comfort of their home, the opportunity to be as inspired and proud of these students as we are.”

The Minds Matter Program is currently available to students in Denver and surrounding suburbs and recently expanded into Colorado Springs. MMCO has plans to expand into Larimer County (Fall 2022), Durango (Fall 2023), and Pueblo (Fall 2024).

Minds Matter Colorado will stream Minds Matter CELEBRATE at http://celebrate.mindsmatterco.org/. This event is free and open to the public.

To learn more about Minds Matter Colorado and Minds Matter CELEBRATE, visit www.MindsMatterCO.org.

