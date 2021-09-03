Mile High United Way to host volunteers at 36 projects in Boulder, Broomfield for Day of Caring event

The 27th annual Day of Caring hosted by Mile High United Way will be hosted on Friday, Sept 10, 2021.

Proudly supported by Denver7, Day of Caring is the largest, single day volunteer event hosted in Boulder and Broomfield counties. It is an opportunity for volunteers across the region to support various community projects. Mile High United Way is expecting over 350 volunteers at 36 projects supporting various nonprofits.

Volunteers can sign up for virtual or in-person volunteer opportunities, including many outdoor projects.

“We are excited to continue this longstanding tradition in the Boulder and Broomfield communities,” said Christine Benero, President and CEO, Mile High United Way. “We are humbled by all of the volunteers who donate their time to help families across our community, as well as support our nonprofit partners.”

Mile High United Way serves the seven-county footprint, including Metro Denver, Boulder and Broomfield. If you are interested in volunteering for Day of Caring, visit: https://unitedwaydenver.org/day-of-caring/ to register today. You can also visit UnitedWayDenver.org to learn about more ways to get involved in our community.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, you can dial 211 or visit 211colorado.org to get connected to help.

About Mile High United Way:

Mile High United Way, the first United Way in the world, was founded in Denver in 1887. Working side-by-side with the community, Mile High United Way takes on critical human services issues facing our seven-county footprint including the Metro Denver, Boulder and Broomfield communities. Through our community programs and initiatives, we focus on our Community Priorities: giving all children a strong start, supporting education and academic success, and creating economic opportunity for all. Learn more at www.unitedwaydenver.org or follow us on social media @UnitedWayDenver

