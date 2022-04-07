Luncheon, fashion show to benefit Children's Diabetes Foundation

DENVER — Lourdes Chavez is the featured fashion designer for the 44th Annual Spring Brass Ring Luncheon & Fashion Show benefiting The Guild of the Children's Diabetes Foundation.

“We educate the community. We assist families in need, which is a very big portion because so many people living with diabetes in particular don't have insurance,” event chair Gina Abou-Jaoude said. “We help with all their different supplies and insulin. We also provide scholarships to children who are in need as well.”

The April 12 event features an online silent auction that is already underway. The silent auction includes signature Spring Brass Ring baskets, a wine pull, Dine N' Dash restaurant gift cards and a special Jewels for Hope and Bags for Hope sale.

Designer Lourdes Chavez is the designer whose spring collection will be highlighted at the luncheon. Chavez is a multi-talented designer born in Mexico and raised in Los Angeles. Her exquisite designs have been worn by stars and celebrities at inaugural balls, red carpets, high-profile business venues and weddings.

“It's going to be so fun to be able to see all her different designs,” Abou-Jaoude said. “She has beautiful, exquisite designs. She has textures that are just unbelievable on her fabrics.”

Proceeds from the Spring Brass Ring will benefit the Children’s Diabetes Foundation to fund research at the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, promote diabetes awareness and education, assist families in need, provide scholarships and sponsor activities for children and their families affected by diabetes.