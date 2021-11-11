Loveland’s Winter Wonderlights offers a family-friendly holiday lightshow experience

Visit Loveland Colorado has announced the return of its holiday lightshow spectacular, Winter Wonderlights. This free walkable lighting attraction situated in the award-winning Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra runs nightly from 5:00-9:00 p.m. Nov. 13, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022.

Guests of the light show will be mesmerized as they stroll through the sculpture park, which has been transformed for this joyful time of year. Each night, visitors will revel in more than 100,000 holiday string lights, twinkling bulbs, LED mappable snowflakes and heart arches, illuminated African stone sculptures, a 23’ LED mappable Christmas tree and 30-minute choreographed music and light show each evening.

Winter Wonderlights 2021

What’s new to the musical light show and lighting display this year?

The musical light show will feature nine songs – with three new songs and choreographed lights voted on by the public.



New upgraded mappable technology has been applied to heart arch tunnel so that the arches will be part of the show



20,000 additional holiday lights are now part of the show

Winter Wonderlights LIVE! Celebrations will be Saturdays, Nov. 13, Nov. 20, Dec. 4 and Dec. 11 featuring:

A new 26-foot inflatable Santa Haus with free photos taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus texted to you onsite (Nov. 13, Nov. 20 and Dec. 11 only)



Exceptional performances from dance and musical acts from across northern Colorado performing on Colorado’s largest inflatable igloo stage with an upgraded lighting system



Pyrotechnic surprises (weather permitting)



Free activities and character appearances



Hot beverage food trucks



Winter Wonderlights is proudly supported by Denver7 and presented by Visit Loveland who encourages all visitors to Colorado to consider Loveland as a one-stop-destination to shop, eat, play and stay during the holiday season.

“Winter Wonderlights will act as a cornerstone for merriment and family fun. We are excited to host a unique-to-Colorado experience in our own backyard that shows off our exceptional amenities and brings together magical attractions and performances for families this holiday season,” said Cindy Mackin, director of Visit Loveland, the event organizer and producer.

This holiday lighting event is free and open to the public. Canned food donations to support the Foodbank of Larimer County will be accepted nightly in the bins at all entrances.

For more information and a complete listing of weekend event performances, visit www.winterwonderlightsloveland.com.