Local nonprofit, There With Care, offers a virtual and watch party event produced by Quincy Jones Productions

There With Care presents their 2021 Red Carpet Adventure – a celebration of care with special guests and musical entertainment on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m.

The event is produced by Quincy Jones Productions and Ben Bloomberg, with musical performances and special guests from across the country gathering to support the families and children served by There With Care. Denver7 is proud to support There With Care and this event.

The Red Carpet Adventure will be hosted by:

Vic Levin, producer/director

Liam Mayclem, actor/producer/broadcaster

Special guest performers include:

Jacob Collier – Grammy Award winner, British musician and producer

Sheléa – singer songwriter, pianist, composer and producer

Justin Kauflin – jazz pianist, composer, educator and record producer

Laufey – Iceland’s Got Talent finalist, singer, songwriter, cellist

Clark Beckham – American Idol runner-up

Sarah Reeves – musician and singer

and more….

Tickets are complimentary, but registration is required to ensure access to the private online venue.

There With Care works to provide a wide range of thoughtful and fundamental services to families and children during a critical phase of a medical crisis. They serve families referred by medical agencies by building a network of services and people who ease the burden of life’s day-to-day obligations with compassion and care.

To learn more about There With Care and the Red Carpet Adventure, visit www.ThereWithCare.org.

