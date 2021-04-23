Local celebrities – including Denver7’s Meghan Lopez – unite for health at annual Tortillas for Tepeyac fundraiser

Local celebrities and community leaders will gather virtually on Thursday, May 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. for one of Denver’s favorite events, Tortillas for Tepeyac. Participants will roll tortillas to help raise funds for Tepeyac Community Health Center in support of underserved patients in the Denver metro area.

Tortillas for Tepeyac is a fun and lighthearted yet competitive event, in which local celebrities apply their talents to win the award of The Tortilla Titan. There will be an impressive line-up of business and community leaders, including Colorado Poet Laureate, Bobby LeFebre, Denver’s Deputy Mayor, Murphy Robinson and Denver7’s Meghan Lopez along with many other local celebrity rollers in this year’s tortilla smackdown.

Tepeyac Community Health Center (formerly Clínica Tepeyac) has more than 25 years of service as a trusted health provider in the Latinx community. Tepeyac is the health home for the medically underserved providing full spectrum high-quality care for the whole patient and the entire family. Tepeyac Community Health Center is a Federally Qualified Health Center that provides integrated health care, behavioral health services, and health promotion programs to underserved patients in the Metro Denver area. Tepeyac collaborates with other health agencies and medical providers to ensure its patients have access to specialists and programs that assist low-income families.

To learn more and to purchase tickets for this event, visit www.tepeyachealth.org/events