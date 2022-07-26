The Littleton Twilight Criterium bike race returns to Downtown Littleton on Saturday, Aug. 6, bringing professional bicyclists from around the country for high-speed races on a tight course through downtown Littleton.

Denver7 is a proud sponsor of the Littleton Twilight Criterium.

The race is the eighth stop in the 10-race American Criterium Cup series, a new national criterium series formed in collaboration with USA Cycling. The American Crit Cup series has a cash prize of $100,000 split equally between the men and women.

The Criterium kicks off at 3 p.m. and offers excitement for all ages, including a beer garden, food trucks and live music. Everyone is welcome to hit the course on their favorite bike, trike, unicycle or bicycle-built-for-two during the Cruiser Ride at 5:20 p.m.

Kids can bring their own bike (and a helmet) and try the Strider Obstacle Course from 4 to 8 p.m. Live music comes courtesy of dance band Thumpin’, on stage from 7 to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit LittletonCrit.com.