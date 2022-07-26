Watch Now
Littleton Twilight Criterium brings professional cyclists and family fun to downtown Littleton

The Littleton Twilight Criterium bike race returns to Downtown Littleton on Saturday, Aug. 6, bringing professional bicyclists from around the country for high-speed races on a tight course through downtown Littleton.
The Littleton Twilight Criterium bike race returns to Downtown Littleton on Saturday, Aug. 6, bringing professional bicyclists from around the country for high-speed races on a tight course through downtown Littleton.

Denver7 is a proud sponsor of the Littleton Twilight Criterium.

The race is the eighth stop in the 10-race American Criterium Cup series, a new national criterium series formed in collaboration with USA Cycling. The American Crit Cup series has a cash prize of $100,000 split equally between the men and women.

The Criterium kicks off at 3 p.m. and offers excitement for all ages, including a beer garden, food trucks and live music. Everyone is welcome to hit the course on their favorite bike, trike, unicycle or bicycle-built-for-two during the Cruiser Ride at 5:20 p.m.

Kids can bring their own bike (and a helmet) and try the Strider Obstacle Course from 4 to 8 p.m. Live music comes courtesy of dance band Thumpin’, on stage from 7 to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit LittletonCrit.com.

