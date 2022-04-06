Levitt Pavilion Denver to host 50 free, family friendly outdoor concerts this summer

Levitt Pavilion Denver’s Free Summer Concert Series will include 50 shows in Ruby Hill Park this summer. Levitt Pavilion Denver continues to build community through music with their continued support of local musicians, career development programs, and increasing access to the arts through their free concert series. Denver7 is a proud supporter of the Levitt Pavilion Denver Free Summer Concert Series.

“After experiencing a year without live music in 2020, then an extremely arduous but gratifying comeback season in 2021, we are thrilled to enter our fifth season of providing free, family-friendly outdoor concerts where our friends and neighbors can reconnect,” said Chris Zacher, executive director and founder of Levitt Pavilion Denver. “We’re not just putting on free concerts, we’re working to put on some of the best concerts around period.”

Levitt Pavilion Denver’s 2022 free concert season will begin on May 13th and run through early October. VIP tickets are now on sale, and free RSVP will open a month before concert dates. RSVP is not required to attend free concerts, but is highly encouraged.

Levitt Pavilion Denver is also hosting a fundraiser to try to support this summer's concert series. Donations to support Levitt can be made at levittdenver.org.

Here are the performers that have been announced for the 2022 Levitt Pavilion Denver Free Summer Concert Series:

5/13/2022 Son Rompe Pera*^

5/20/2022 Black Uhuru with Dylans Dharma plus special guest Selasee & The Fafa Family

5/22/2022 La Santa Cecilia*^

5/26/2022 Los Amigos Invisibles*^

5/27/2022 Gasoline Lollipops

6/2/2022 Ruthie Foster

6/3/2022 Mark Farina*

6/9/2022 Della Mae with Jacob Jolliff band

6/10/2022 Steep Canyon Rangers*

6/11/2022 Calexico*

6/12/2022 Kutandara with Maputo Mensah and Logo Ligi

6/15/2022 Femi Kuti and the Positive Force*

6/18/2022 Izcalli REBIRTH Album Release Festival^

6/19/2022 Blitzen Trapper with Laney Jones

7/2/2022 Shakedown Street

7/8/2022 The Suffers with Adiel Mitchell

7/10/2022 The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band with The Claudettes

7/13/2022 Levitt National Tour Presents: The New Respects

7/14/2022 Jessica Lea Mayfield with despAIR Jordan

7/15/2022 Drive-By Truckers

8/18/2022 Ginga

8/21/2022 Slim Cessna’s Auto Club

8/31/2022 North Mississippi Allstars

9/9/2022 Keller Williams

9/11/2022 The Band of Heathens

9/24/2022 Cool Vibes Reggae Fest

9/25/2022 Viva Southwest Mariachi Festival^

*Opening acts to be announced at a later date. Lineup subject to change.

^Performs in Spanish

Through a partnership with Live Nation Colorado, Levitt Pavilion Denver will also house a number of ticketed concerts throughout the summer season, including Tears for Fears, Elvis Costello, STS9 and more. Tickets are available through ticketmaster.com or levittdenver.org.

For more information about tickets, parking, venue information, VIP upgrades, and donations please visit

www.levittdenver.org.

About Levitt Pavilion Denver

Levitt Pavilion Denver is a no-profit established with the purpose of building community through music.

We believe in embracing the local, including the musicians, architects, staff, artists and sponsors. Levitt Pavilion Denver is more than just another music venue – it is a nexus for local nonprofits and arts groups across the Rocky Mountain region. Located in Ruby Hill Park, Levitt Pavilion Denver features:

50 free concerts annually with local, regional, national and international acts

A rich spectrum of music genres: R&B, country, rock, Latin, blues, jazz, and more

Relaxed, open lawn setting

Local food vendors

State-of-the-art sound and lighting

Easily accessible location near public transportation and bike paths

Family-friendly environment



Outside of the Levitt Pavilion Denver concert series, the state-of-the-art amphitheater is available for use by schools, arts organizations, outside promoters and other non-profits. Learn more at levittdenver.org.