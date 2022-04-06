Levitt Pavilion Denver launches fundraiser to support their upcoming Free Summer Concert Series

Levitt Pavilion Denver is presenting 50 shows as part of their Free Summer Concert Series in Ruby Hill Park this summer. The local nonprofit music organization continues to build community through music with their continued support of local musicians, career development programs, and increasing access to the arts through their free concert series. Denver7 is a proud supporter of Levitt Pavilion Denver’s Free Summer Concert Series.

Levitt Pavilion Denver is funded by donations, sponsorships and onsite concession sales. While the concerts are free to attend, donations make Levitt Pavilion Denver possible. Levitt has launched its annual fundraising campaign to raise $25,000 to support this upcoming concert season, beginning on May 13.

“With the tenuous economic situation our country is facing, free all-ages concerts are an essential meeting ground for our community to come together free of financial barriers,” said Chris Zacher, executive director and founder of Levitt Pavilion Denver. “While our fundamental goal is to provide a safe and open space for people to meet and enrich themselves through live music, this year, we’re focused on the ways we can provide truly exceptional live music experiences to our audience that would otherwise pose a financial challenge. We’re not just putting on free concerts, we’re working to put on some of the best concerts around period.”

“We are so excited to launch our annual fundraising campaign in support of all the incredible nights of music under the stars we have to look forward to this summer,” said Jessi Whitten, marketing & development director. “Music lovers know concerts can be prohibitively expensive, but Levitt seeks to make music accessible, not only by making them free for all Coloradans to attend, but by making the act of donating central to our process for those looking to give back. Whether it’s the equivalent of the cost of one regular concert ticket or a major philanthropic gift, donors can enjoy a summer of music knowing that they made it possible.”

Donations made during the fund drive will be rewarded with a special “thank you” on Levitt’s LED screen throughout the season, and for donations of $100 or more, an exclusive t-shirt only available during this fundraising campaign designed by local artist Joe Murray, AKA Auberon Design. Donations to support Levitt can be made at levittdenver.org.