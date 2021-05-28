Jodi’s Race for Awareness Offers Hope and Inspiration for those Battling Ovarian Cancer with In-Person and Virtual Events

On Saturday, June 12, the Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance (COCA) will celebrate the 12th anniversary of Jodi’s Race for Awareness with an in-person run/walk at Denver’s City Park. Jodi’s Race, which is the second largest ovarian cancer run/walk in the country, typically attracts more than 3,000 people. Ovarian cancer survivors, family members and friends whose lives have been impacted by the disease make the race an annual tradition and show up sporting teal accessories and waving banners and signs honoring loved ones. This year’s race, which is presented by the UC Health Cancer Center and Friends of COCA, will be a little less than half that size with groups of 150 starting at intervals in adherence with City and County COVID-19 protocols. In addition to the 5K and one-mile run/walks, the morning will include special celebrations for survivors, signage and a wreath wall to honor those lost to the disease, an expo and a furry friends zone.

Registrants can also choose to complete the Jodi’s Race Virtual Dash at a time and place that is convenient to them and then join the Jodi’s Race Virtual Bash celebration, which will be emceed by Denver7’s Jaclyn Allen online Sunday, June 13 at 10:00 a.m.

Both the in-person Race and Virtual Dash continue the important traditions established 12 years ago when Jodi Brammeier, a young mother diagnosed with ovarian cancer, created the Race to raise awareness of the disease, which is the deadliest gynecologic cancer.

John R Schilling On Saturday, June 12, the Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance (COCA) will celebrate the 12th anniversary of Jodi’s Race for Awareness with an in-person run/walk at Denver’s City Park. Jodi’s Race, which is the second largest ovarian cancer run/walk in the country, typically attracts more than 3,000 people.

Jodi’s Race is more than just a run or walk. It’s a celebration of community and a way to honor survivors and caregivers and to memorialize those we’ve lost. It also serves as valuable educational tool – informing and reminding women and their loved ones of the symptoms of ovarian cancer and the importance of paying attention to their bodies.

Ovarian cancer is the fifth most common cancer in females in the US and the deadliest gynecologic cancer. An annual gynecological exam does not check for this cancer and there is no specific screening test for ovarian cancer, so being able to recognize the symptoms, leading to early detection, is critical to saving lives. The most common symptoms of ovarian cancer are bloating, pelvic or abdominal pain, difficulty eating or feeling full quickly, and urinary urgency or frequency.

All money raised from Jodi's Race remains in Colorado and funds Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance programs that support women with ovarian cancer, including COCA.Cares Financial Assistance, Nicki's Circle Support Groups, the Ovarian Cancer Resource Guide, Comfort Kits for the newly diagnosed, Carol’s Wish Financial Navigation Program, an annual Raise Awareness campaign, and Survivors Teaching Students: Saving Women’s Lives®, a national program of the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance (OFRFA).

For more information or to register for this year’s event, please visit www.jodisrace.org or call 720-971-9436.

