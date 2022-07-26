Jewish Family Service of Colorado is celebrating their 150th anniversary with a family friendly fundraising event on Sunday, Aug. 28 at Mission Ballroom in Denver featuring Nathaniel Rateliff. Doors open at 1 p.m. with a performance at 3 p.m.

Denver7 is a proud sponsor of the JFS Family Concert, and anchor/reporter Danny New will emcee the event.

Specialty food and drinks are included with ticket purchases for guests to enjoy while strolling through the venue and learning about JFS’s programs and services. There will also be games and activities for younger visitors.

JFS is a nonprofit human services organization that serves anyone in need – regardless of their circumstances or religious beliefs. Founded 150 years ago, the organization currently offers more than 30 programs and services, including food security, housing stability, mental health counseling, aging care, employment support, and disability services.

JFS takes a holistic approach, assessing the various needs of the individual or family and provides the appropriate services all from one organization. They continuously evaluate the evolving challenges of our community and adapt or develop programs that respond to the resulting needs.