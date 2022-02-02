IRS-certified volunteers ready to help Colorado families complete their taxes

DENVER – Tax season is back and so is TaxHelpCO.org. IRS-certified volunteers are now available at 35 locations throughout the state to help people file in-person, online, on their own, or via drop-off. They can help anyone who earns $57,000 a year or less file for free and get cash back.

“These refunds are worth potentially thousands of dollars to families in our community,” director Nathan Davis said. “Here at Mile High United Way, where Tax Help CO lives, one of our community priorities is creating economic opportunity for all -- and what better way to do that than to help get thousands of dollars back into folks’ pockets.”

Before becoming part of the Mile High United Way at the end of the 2021 tax seasonTaxHelpCO.orgCO helped 8-thousand Coloradans every year. With the backing of the Piton/Gary Community Ventures, the organization helped families claim over $174 million in refunds and save $19 million in tax preparation fees over 14 years.

This year, Tax Help CO will help families navigate the expanded Child Care Tax Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit.

“For some folks that did receive those payments in advance of monthly payments between July and December, what folks need to know is that to get the rest of it, they do have to file their taxes as normal,” Davis said.

People who looking for help can log onTaxHelpCO.orgp CO to learn more about the program and the locations of nearly three dozen tax help locations. Assistance is also available by calling the Mile High United Way’s 211 service. While much of the assistance is available in-person, there are some virtual options available for those who cannot make it to a tax help location.

