Hunger Free Colorado hosts annual Hike to End Hunger

Hunger Free Colorado is hosting a virtual Hike to End Hunger on Saturday, June 5 to help raise awareness and funds to address hunger in our state. Denver7 is proud to support this event, which provides an opportunity for the community to virtually come together to support our neighbors who are experiencing hunger.

What does hunger look like in Colorado? Prior to our current health crisis, one in 11 Coloradans struggled to make ends meet and put food on the table. Now it’s estimated about one-third of Colorado households are worried about putting food on the table. Fortunately, resources exist to help those facing hunger, and the state has taken steps to make accessing nutrition programs easier.

What does Hunger Free Colorado do? Hunger Free Colorado works from the federal to the local level to create a better future for all Coloradans by connecting people to food resources to meet existing needs, while helping advance stronger policies and systems, so that all Coloradans have access to affordable, nutritious food. Those seeking food assistance can visit COFoodFinder.org to get connected to food resources and nutrition programs in their community.

What is Hike to End Hunger? Hike to End Hunger is a great event for all ages. It’s an opportunity to come together as a community to raise awareness and funds to connect Coloradans with food and end hunger in our state. This year the event is virtual, so participants can walk or hike in their own community, or anywhere around the state on or before Saturday, June 5. If you can’t make it out on June 5, you can register and still hike any time before then.

Don’t know where to hike? Use the All Trails App to search for hikes near you. Hunger Free Colorado encourages hikers to photos and tag #Hike2EndHunger or @HungerFreeCo on social media to show your efforts. Those who tag Hunger Free Colorado on social media are eligible to win prizes.

What’s the cost to register? Registration is free, though there is a recommended donation of $10 per person. All registrants receive a link to use to start a fundraising page so they can ask for friends, family and networks to support them for the steps they take to end hunger. To register, visit HikeToEndHunger.org.

Get Hike to End Hunger shirts. Hunger Free Colorado is also selling merchandise to raise money for the cause. Hike to End Hunger products are sold through Bonfire and printed in batches, to order. This helps avoid textile waste. Visit HikeToEndHunger.org to view and purchase merchandise.

For more information or to register for this event, visit www.HikeToEndHunger.org.

To learn more about Hunger Free Colorado, visit www.HungerFreeColorado.org.

