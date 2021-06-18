Hope Is Essential online auction supports Make-A-Wish® Colorado

In a time of continued uncertainty, one fact remains true - hope is essential. This is especially true for children battling critical illnesses.

Make-A-Wish Colorado is hosting the Hope Is Essential online auction, presented by Alpine Bank and proudly supported by Denver7, to bring hope to these children in the form of a wish.

The online auction features hundreds of amazing items, including unique vacations, in-home wine and dine experiences, fly-fishing trips, spa services, collectibles and so much more. Bidding begins Tuesday, June 22 and continues through Saturday evening, June 26. All proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish Colorado and help bring joy and transformation to wish kids and their families across the state.

Your support of the Hope Is Essential auction will help ensure that the 400+ Colorado children who are waiting for their wish don’t have to wait a day more than necessary to receive it. Daily, Colorado wish kids are receiving local wishes such as adaptive bikes, car restorations, room makeovers, shopping sprees and more. Soon, Make-A-Wish Colorado will be able to safely grant the travel wishes that have been postponed because of COVID-19.

To learn more about Make-A-Wish Colorado and the Hope Is Essential online auction, visit www.Wish.org/Colorado.

