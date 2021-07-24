History Colorado celebrates Colorado Day on Sunday, Aug. 1 with free admission at 5 museums

The Centennial State celebrates its 145th birthday on Sunday, Aug. 1. More than 20 partner attractions will come together at the History Colorado Center (1200 N. Broadway) in downtown Denver to create an epic free-day worthy of this momentous occasion, proudly sponsored by Denver7.

The Center for Colorado Women’s History in Denver, El Pueblo History Museum in Pueblo, Fort Garland Museum and Cultural Center in Fort Garland, and the Ute Indian Museum in Montrose also offer free admission. Advance registration is now available with visitor hours and more information at historycolorado.org/colorado-day.

Arts and crafts, balloons, ice cream, popcorn and trivia are just the tip of the snow cone at the beautiful History Colorado Center’s carnivalesque gathering fit for an entire state. A historic day of entertainment awaits guests throughout four floors of interactive exhibits — including Building Denver: Visions of the Capital City and a brand new exhibit of Denver street photography, Brick & Soul — plus the family friendly makerspace where visitors can create a keepsake throughout the day, and artist Adri Norris leads a workshop at 2 p.m.

Denver7’s Katie LaSalle will be leading weather trivia at 1 p.m. Face painting takes place all day; chalk artists join an alpaca petting zoo outside; and Bernie the Avs mascot, Dinger the Rockies mascot and Miles the Broncos mascot are all scheduled to entertain guests. Musical guests include traditional taiko drummers, classical guitarist Flint Datino, jazz guitarist Jack McManaman, solo artist Arlin Tawzer and Brothers of Brass.

Guests attending Colorado Day festivities can also enjoy the launch of the History Colorado Center’s new monthly Heritage Produce Basket in partnership with Colorado Proud. These baskets of fresh root vegetables, bulbs, peppers, florets and leafy greens are joined each month by historic recipes, favorites from our staff and volunteers, and a recipe highlighting one of the basket ingredients from our own Chef Nick of the museum’s Café Rendezvous.

Around the corner from the History Colorado Center, the Center for Colorado Women’s History hosts a free walk-in open house from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. Guests can explore the first floor of its stunning historic house and interact with guides; browse the acclaimed museum shop of local jewelry, fascinating books, and more; and enjoy the museum’s gallery exhibit, Bold Women. Change History.

Advance registration for the History Colorado Center’s celebration allows guests to skip longer lines for entry and is highly recommended. Parking meters are free on Sunday, and covered parking is available at the Art Garage (1268 Lincoln St.) and the Cultural Center Complex Garage (65 W. 12th Ave.). Several RTD transit routes also serve the museum. The History Colorado Center is located at 1200 N. Broadway in the heart of downtown Denver’s Golden Triangle Creative District. Information about accessibility at the History Colorado Center is available here.

Colorado Day

Sunday, Aug. 1, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway + four additional museums statewide

Free admission! | Timed tickets to History Colorado Center available in advance at h-co.org/coloradoday.

About History Colorado

History Colorado is a division of the Colorado Department of Higher Education and a 501(c)3 nonprofit that has served more than 75,000 students and 500,000 people in Colorado each year. It is a 142-year-old institution that operates Colorado’s oldest museum, nine additional museums and historic sites, a free public research center, the Office of Archaeology and Historic Preservation, and the History Colorado State Historical Fund, which is the nation’s largest preservation program of its kind. More than 70% of SHF grants are allocated in rural areas of the state.

History Colorado’s mission is to create a better future for Colorado by inspiring wonder in our past. We serve as the state’s memory, preserving and sharing the places, stories, and material culture of Colorado through educational programs, historic preservation grants, collecting, outreach to Colorado communities, the History Colorado Center and Stephen H. Hart Research Center in Denver, and nine other museums and historic attractions statewide. History Colorado is one of only six Smithsonian Affiliates in Colorado. Visit HistoryColorado.org, or call 303-HISTORY, for more information.