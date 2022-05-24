Hike to End Hunger raises funds to end hunger in Colorado

Hike to End Hunger is Hunger Free Colorado’s largest community fundraiser, set for June 11, 2022. All funds raised support Coloradans who lack consistent access to healthy food. The Hike to End Hunger brings community together virtually in demonstrating a commitment to ending hunger in Colorado. Denver7 is a proud supporter of Hike to End Hunger

What is Hike to End Hunger? Hike to End Hunger is a great event for all ages. This fundraising event offers a time for the community to come together virtually to raise awareness and funds to end hunger in our state. Participants will show their support by walking or hiking in their own community or anywhere in the state on or before June 11. Hikers are also encouraged to share their involvement on social media and to tag @HungerFreeCo to have the opportunity to win prizes. Hike to End Hunger is an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors while supporting a great cause, ensuring equitable healthy food access for Coloradans.

What’s the cost to register? Registration is $15. Registered participants will receive a link to start a fundraising page, as well as a Participant Fundraising Guide. To register, visit HiketoEndHunger.org.

Get Hike to End Hunger shirts. Participants who raise $250 receive a free, exclusive Hike to End Hunger tech shirt. Hike to End Hunger shirts are also for sale here: https://www.bonfire.com/store/hungerfreeco/. Proceeds from t-shirt sales benefit Hunger Free Colorado

What does hunger look like in Colorado? Since the pandemic began, a large number of Coloradans have struggled to obtain consistent access to healthy food. In April 2021, Hunger Free Colorado’s statewide survey indicated that one-third of Colorado households were facing food insecurity. This survey also showed that 44 percent of households with children could not consistently put healthy food on the table, posing risks to the long-term health and well-being of hundreds of thousands of children across the state. Among households with children, 30 percent of adults reported having to regularly cut back or skip meals because there wasn’t enough money to buy food. While pandemic conditions have improved during the last year, many families still struggle with hunger.

What does Hunger Free Colorado do? Hunger Free Colorado connects people to food resources to meet existing needs, while driving policies, systems, and social change, so all Coloradans have equitable access to affordable, nutritious food. Their efforts are making it easier for people to access and afford healthy food with dignity. Through caring, knowledgeable staff and partners, Hunger Free Colorado connects people to federal nutrition programs and other resources that provide money for groceries, healthy meals for kids year-round and consistent access to fresh, local foods.

Hunger Free Colorado provides a number of resources including a free, online self-service tool that connects Coloradans to nearby food resources and available nutrition programs. For Coloradans who prefer to talk to a real person on the phone, their free Food Resource Hotline is available Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.). Staff members provide personalized resource recommendations and help callers apply for nutrition programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The hotline provides service statewide, and all caller information is confidential.

Hunger Free Colorado also pursues systems and policy changes that strengthen federal nutrition programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (also known as SNAP or Food Stamps), the school meals program, food pantries and meal sites while also building local food systems with the help of food pantries and Colorado’s farmers and ranchers.

For more information on Hunger Free Colorado and Hike to End Hunger, visit www.HungerFreeColorado.org.