‘Hidden Bias of Good People’ to run commercial-free on Denver7 and sister station, Local3

DENVER — As part of its commitment to the community, Denver7 will run a commercial-free special to advance local dialogue on the issue of implicit bias.

“We are proud to bring this special to our viewers here in Colorado,” said Denver7 VP and General Manager Dean Littleton. “Conversations like this are important to have. They allow us to become more self-aware and help connect us with our neighbors in a new way.”

The hourlong special, “Hidden Bias of Good People,” is hosted by Bryant T. Marks, Ph.D., founder and chief equity officer of the National Training Institute on Race and Equity. The special, which will be aired in all of Scripps’ 41 local television markets, is interactive and conversational, with a goal of helping viewers understand the unconscious biases we all carry based on our upbringings and environments. Implicit, or unconscious, bias refers to attitudes and beliefs that occur outside of our conscious awareness and control.

"As long as human beings exist they will have both implicit and explicit bias," Dr. Marks told Denver7's Anne Trujillo during a recent interview. "It’s not going away, but there are things you can do in the best interest of your personal development and your organizations to reduce the likelihood of your biases playing out systemically."

A diversity and implicit bias expert, Marks has provided training to police departments and to executives and professionals in educational institutions, nonprofit organizations and local and federal government agencies, among others.

"The tough conversation is to acknowledge everybody is not the same in terms of how they came here and how they perceive over time," Dr. Marks said. "Lets own that. Lets own that they are perceived differently, so moving forward we can address those differences in a way that’s inclusive and equitable."

In addition to airing the special, Denver7 is producing more content to aid viewers in engaging with the topic of implicit bias. Planned content includes an in-depth series on race relations and stories examining the importance of equity, diversity and inclusion to employers and job seekers. Denver7 will also host a Facebook Live discussion after the special airs.

“Hidden Bias of Good People” will air March 10 at 7 p.m. on Denver7 and March 11 at 6 p.m. on Local3. You can view the trailer here.

