Hibernation is over for the Special Olympics Colorado Polar Plunge

DENVER — If you’ve never jumped into frigid water in the middle of winter, you don’t know what you’re missing.

Denver7 is proud to once again sponsor the Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics Colorado. Each year, the Polar Plunge challenges thousands of brave jumpers, including some of your favorite television personalities, to jump into frigid cold waters to raise money for the organization.

This year the plunges are being staged with COVID-19 protocols in place.

"They're a little bit modified compared to last year, but we're still offering them to ensure everyone's safety," said Alexandra Vander Pol, the Special Olympics Colorado director of events. "We are also bringing back the virtual Polar Plunge, which was a big hit amongst our participants and our athletes."

There are multiple plunges around the state for people to take a part in. Each one makes a difference for the 25,000 athletes who are a part of Special Olympics Colorado.

Special Olympics Colorado offers children and adults with intellectual disabilities year-round sports training and competition. Through Special Olympics’ athletic, health and leadership programs, people with intellectual disabilities transform themselves, their communities and the world.

Funds raised through the Polar Plunge help to support programs such as Young Athletes, Unified Sports, Inclusive Health and Athlete Leadership Programs, to name a few.

Returning this year is the option to plunge virtually.

"They can film their plunge from the comfort of their home, however, they want to do it with a bucket of water or a snow angel," Vander Pol sai. "However they want to do it and upload it to their social media and tag us."

The top three virtual fundraisers will be featured on Denver7 News at the end of plunge season.

You can donate or even sign up for one of this year's Polar Plunges at specialolympicsco.org/plunge.