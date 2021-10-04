Hazel Miller, 'Jazzed' fundraiser lend support to Inner City Health Center

Inner City Health Center is preparing for their 10th Jazzed fundraiser, featuring Hazel Miller and Chris Daniels, on Friday, Oct. 22. Denver7 is proud to once again partner with Inner City Health Center on this event which will be hosted by anchor Katie LaSalle and KOSI's Murphy Houston.

Miller, a longtime patient of ICHC’s medical and dental clinics, founded the event back in 2010. The jazz-great wanted to do something creative to inspire others to support the organization she credits with saving her life. Since the event’s inception, she and her band have provided the music and have recruited other musicians to join them.

Jazzed is Inner City Health Center’s annual fundraiser, in which they strive to have fun, tell their story and raise funds to offset the funding shortfall between the cost of services provided and income from patients, who pay on a sliding scale, via Medicaid and other support programs.

This year, Jazzed will take place at the PPA Event Center, 2105 Decatur St. There will be an exciting silent auction, a variety of finger foods, and beverages. Masks are required, and guests should be ready to dance the night away.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.innercityhealth.org.

About Inner City Health Center

The mission and function of Inner City Health Center has, from day one in 1983, remained sharply focused on reducing the inequity of health and wellness access and delivery in underserved populations of Denver and the surrounding metro area. Serving 22,000 patients each year, their skilled, dedicated providers offer comprehensive medical care, from maternity through pediatrics, adult care and geriatrics, as well as dental care and behavioral health counseling. Their multilingual staff is experienced in working with all populations, as well as linking patients to Medicaid and to sliding-scale, workable payment plans.