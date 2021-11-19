Harvesting Hope: A Thanksgiving Day 5k in Central Park

Harvesting Hope continues its Thanksgiving tradition with a 5k course in northeast Denver’s Central Park on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25.

Denver7 is a proud supporter of Harvesting Hope, which offers a USATF verified, professionally timed 5k course; a Kids 1k fun run; and a virtual option where participants can create their own event wherever they may be. Participants will have a chance to meet Denver7 Anchor/Reporter Jason Gruenauer who will be emceeing the event.

Registration is $30-$35 and includes free race day photos, an official race shirt and a commemorative key chain medal at the finish.

All proceeds benefit the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research, a nonprofit organization that is working diligently to fund research on Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is the leading genetic cause of life-threatening childhood obesity. The event was created by two Denver moms, both with young children battling PWS, as a Thanksgiving tradition they could celebrate with their community to take the focus off food.

For more information or to register, visit www.HarvestingHope5k.com.