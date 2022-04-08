Furry Scurry returns to Washington Park for 19th year

A Denver tradition – the Dumb Friends League Furry Scurry – returns to Washington Park on Saturday, May 7 to raise vital funds for homeless pets and horses across Colorado. Denver7 is a proud media partner of the Dumb Friends League.

Thousands of animal advocates, pet owners, and their dogs will walk, run, or scurry – not to mention eat, drink, and be merry – at the 29th annual Furry Scurry. Every step they take and dollar they raise will support loving and lifesaving care for animals in need.

“This is such a remarkable and joyful event for these wonderful animals who can’t speak for themselves,” said Dr. Apryl Steele, president and CEO of the Dumb Friends League. “The donations that come from the Furry Scurry go directly to helping animals from our community.”

For the first time ever, this year’s Furry Scurry will include both virtual and in-person options. The in-person event, beginning at 7:30 a.m., will take place along a 2-mile loop in Denver’s Washington Park, followed by an afternoon of family fun, one-of-a-kind contests, and a Flealess Market filled with goodies for people and pets alike. New this year will also be a 0.9-mile mini march and a beer garden sponsored by Denver Beer Co.

Those who choose to participate from afar – including people from states other than Colorado – will have until May 31 to complete their scurry. Parks, trails, paths, and even treadmills are all wonderful ways to take part in this year’s event. Plus, both dogs and feline friends are welcome to walk virtually.

Over the years, this signature fundraiser has helped provide veterinary and foster care to sick and injured animals, crucial behavioral training to pets awaiting adoption, and protection for animals through cruelty and neglect investigations. In fiscal year 2021, the Dumb Friends League:

Cared for more than 19,000 cats, dogs, horses, and other small mammals, such as rabbits and guinea pigs, in need of shelter

Investigated almost 600 cases of animal cruelty and neglect across 55 counties in Colorado

Spayed/neutered more than 7,000 shelter pets, plus another 7,800 cats and dogs from underserved areas of the Denver community through the organization’s Veterinary Hospital at Yuma

Both in-person and virtual Furry Scurry participants may form a team of five or more to work toward a greater fundraising goal. All participants are encouraged to collect donations and fundraise beyond their registration fee to earn the coolest, most exclusive Furry Scurry swag. The more people on a team, the greater the impact they’ll have for homeless animals in Colorado.

Registration for the 2022 Furry Scurry is $50 for adults and $25 for children through April 30. Prices increase on May 1. Kids 5 and under are welcome and free. Visit furryscurry.org to secure your spot as an individual or create a team.

