Free Virtual Chats with Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame Inductees

The Colorado Women's Hall of Fame has launched Virtual Fireside chats, a free series featuring a variety of Colorado Women's Hall of Fame inductees.

“Leadership in a Multicultural World” on June 10 features Juana Bordas and Lily Nie

Juana Bordas immigrated to the United States from Nicaragua on a banana boat. The first in her family to go to college, she joined the Peace Corps and worked in Santiago, Chile. Bordas later received the Franklin Williams Award from the U.S. Peace Corps for her life-long commitment to advancing communities of color. Bordas is a founder of Mi Casa Resource Center – the largest Hispanic serving organization in Colorado. She is founding president of the National Hispana Leadership Institute and the first Latina faculty for the Center for Creative Leadership. In 2001 she founded the Circle of Latina Leadership to prepare the next generation.

Lily Nie was born in China where she earned a law degree and became a business attorney. In 1987, she came to the United States. In 1992, the law in China changed to allow foreigners to adopt Chinese children. This was the sign that Lily Nie needed to change the fate of China’s abandoned children, most of them girls. She and her husband founded Chinese Children Adoption International, which is now the largest China-only adoption agency in the world. The organization has found U.S. homes for more than 8,000 abandoned Chinese children, the vast majority of whom are girls. Nie also created the Chinese Children Charity Fund to raise money to feed and care for the children in Chinese orphanages. In 1996, she recognized the need for adopted Chinese children growing up in the United States to keep their culture connection. She opened the Joyous Chinese Cultural Center, which has become a national model for cultural education.

“Girls in Space” on Oct. 20 features Jo Ann Cram Joselyn and a second inductee to be determined.

Dr. Jo Ann Cram Joselyn is the first woman and the first American to serve as Secretary General of the International Union of Geodesy and Geophysics (IUGG) and the first woman to serve as Secretary General of the International Association of Geomagnetism and Aeronomy (IAGA). She manages the scientific and administrative affairs of the IUGG. This non-governmental organization promotes the scientific endeavors of seven associations that include the disciplines of geodesy, seismology and physics, volcanology, geomagnetism, aeronomy, meteorological and atmospheric sciences, hydrology, and physics of the oceans.

Before retiring in 1999, Joselyn was a senior space scientist and reserve space weather forecaster with the Space Environment Center of NOAA’s Environmental Research Laboratories and the National Centers for Environmental Prediction. Her published works include papers on solar, ionospheric, and magnetospheric physics.

