Free Peruvian festival offers culture, food, music and more

Mi Casa Peru Colorado presents the 9th annual Festival de la Independencia del Peru on Sunday, July 24 at La Raza Park in Denver. The event brings together the Peruvian community in Colorado and celebrates Peru’s Independence Day, which is July 28.

Denver7 is a proud sponsor of Festival de la Independencia del Peru.

Attendees can enjoy Peruvian food including ceviche de pescado, lomo saltado, anticuchos de corazón and more. The event also features Peruvian music dance and art. Admission to the festival is free.

For more information, visit www.PeruvianFestivalDenver.com.