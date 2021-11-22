Four Mile Historic Park welcomes back December Delights

Four Mile Historic Park is once again celebrating the season with immersive activities and interactive fun as the 12-acre site transforms into a winter wonderland. December Delights runs Wednesdays through Sundays, from Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 through Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 with a member preview night on Friday, Nov. 26.

“December Delights is a unique holiday offering,” said Briana Gonzales, director of programming and engagement at Four Mile Historic Park. “We invite guests of all ages to wander the wintry landscape, discover the enchanting sights and sounds of the season, and see the Park sparkle in the snow.”

Denver7 is proud to support December Delights, where guests can experience a variety of winter-themed activities, including:

Reindeer Games : Participants are invited to strengthen their sparkle – the fuel that helps reindeer fly – by playing Reindeer Games/ From interactive video games from Oh Heck Yeah (be sure to look for the Denver7 logo in the game), to singing out loud, the Reindeer Games will have guests bursting with cheer and laughter. The creative challenges are designed for all ages and abilities to sing, draw, decode, move, and of course, sparkle.



: Participants are invited to strengthen their sparkle – the fuel that helps reindeer fly – by playing Reindeer Games/ From interactive video games from Oh Heck Yeah (be sure to look for the Denver7 logo in the game), to singing out loud, the Reindeer Games will have guests bursting with cheer and laughter. The creative challenges are designed for all ages and abilities to sing, draw, decode, move, and of course, sparkle. Ice skating : This traditional Victorian pastime is available for an additional charge of $5 per person (and free for members). Skate rentals are included in the fee. No reservation is needed, as skating is first-come, first-serve.



: This traditional Victorian pastime is available for an additional charge of $5 per person (and free for members). Skate rentals are included in the fee. No reservation is needed, as skating is first-come, first-serve. Activations , including a scavenger hunt, kids craft activities, captivating art installations and light displays, seasonal snacks and beverages, holiday vendors and much more – from programming partners including Swallow Hill Music, SeriesFest, Rocky Mountain Goat Yoga and others.



, including a scavenger hunt, kids craft activities, captivating art installations and light displays, seasonal snacks and beverages, holiday vendors and much more – from programming partners including Swallow Hill Music, SeriesFest, Rocky Mountain Goat Yoga and others. Swallow Hill Snow Shows in the Grove: Enjoy a live outdoor concert every Friday night in December from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

December Delights offers hourly time slots from 5:00-9:00 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and from 5:00-10:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

General admission tickets are $16 for non-members ($8 for those ages seven to 17), $14 for members ($10 for those ages seven to 17), $15 for seniors (65+) and military personnel, and free for children ages six and under.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.FourMilePark.org/December-Delights.

About Four Mile Historic Park

Four Mile Historic Park is Denver’s premier destination for Western storytelling and educational experiences. Open to the public since 1978, Four Mile is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to educating a diverse community through experiences that promote preservation, interpretation and enjoyment of Denver’s Western heritage with historically accurate replicas and a working farm. The centerpiece of the property is Denver’s oldest standing structure, the Four Mile House Museum built in 1859.