Florence Crittenton Services celebrates people and services essential to supporting teen moms

Florence Crittenton Services is hosting a half-hour virtual broadcast event, Pathways to Empowerment: Essential Together, on Thursday, April 8 at 5 p.m. with Denver7’s Anne Trujillo as the anchor-emcee spotlighting the essential programs, services and people at Florence Crittenton Services that educate, prepare and empower teen mothers and their children.

Guests will hear from the teen moms who have shown resiliency and commitment to their education and families over the last year; the teachers in Florence Crittenton’s Early Childhood Education Center who have kept the children of FloCrit teen moms learning both remotely and in person throughout the last year; the Denver Public Schools high school teachers who met FloCrit moms where they were, helping them succeed academically and staying flexible; the Student and Family Support Program team, who leveraged their relationship-based, trauma-responsive case management skills to meet the evolving needs of our teen families; and the school-based health center staff who provided physical and mental health care both via telehealth and in person.

Florence Crittenton Services is thrilled to have Denver7’s Anne Trujillo joining the evening as the anchor-emcee to help tell these stories. "Every Coloradan deserves the chance to succeed and that’s exactly why the services provided by Florence Crittenton are needed in our community,” says Trujillo. “The mission to educate, prepare and empower the next generation is something we can, and should, all get behind."

Denver7 is a proud sponsor of this event.

