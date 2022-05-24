Final Elephant Rock ride to take place on June 5

Outside Events Cycling Series, formerly Roll Massif, a part of Outside Inc., and a collection of Colorado-based cycling events, will host the final Elephant Rock ride in Castle Rock, Colorado on Saturday, June 5, 2022. Denver7 is a proud partner of the event.

“Due to rapid growth in the area and challenges with increased traffic and construction, we’ve decided to sunset the Front Range classic after this year and plan to announce a new ride at the event to add to our series moving forward,” said Scott Olmsted, event director.

Elephant Rock has had a tremendous “ride” dating back 35 years and remaining one of Colorado's longest-standing cycling traditions. When Scot Haris first began the ride, Castle Rock was a small country town of 10,000 residents. Today it’s a bustling community with 80,000+ residents and growing. From its humble beginnings in 1987 at Lewis Palmer High School with just 1200 riders to Douglas High School and the Douglas County Fairgrounds with upwards of 7,800 riders – Elephant Rock has raised over $1 million for local charities over its 30-year history.

“The Elephant Rock ride has been a bedrock of the cycling community for more than three decades and has been a mainstay event in Douglas County and Castle Rock during that time,” said KC Neal, owner of Castle Rock Bike and Ski and President of the Castle Rock Downtown Merchants Association. “The ride is unique in that it has something for everyone -- from elite athletes to kids just learning how to ride a bike. Of course, the time in the saddle is only part of the fun with vendors, music, beer, food, and other entertainment waiting for the riders at the end of their cycling adventure. This event has always been about the joy of cycling and while we will miss it, we know the ride has helped encourage people to get on their bikes and enjoy the scenery and beauty of our wonderful county and town.”

Held in conjunction with Elephant Rock, Sunrise to Sunset is a 12-hour endurance race that capitalizes on Castle Rock’s beautiful Philip S. Miller Park. The playful 6.5-mile course is cut into the hills and drainages surrounding the park and offers ample viewing from the staging area for team members and spectators. Participants can race as an individual or form a team that loves to shred for a memorable day of racing, camaraderie and laughs. Cyclists have the option to take part in the Race the Sun Challenge, a new point system that determines the fastest riders participating in the race.

Elephant Rock has prided itself in offering an excellent ride only to be matched by the post-ride celebration, including lunch, live music, expo area and beer garden. The event organizers are committed to providing the same experience in this final year of the event.

What to expect from Elephant Rock:



Cost to ride: $30 - $75 *Includes Elephant Rock commemorative t-shirt, refreshments, support on the course and a post ride lunch

Walk-up at the Douglas County Fairgrounds: Saturday, June 4, 1:00-7:00 p.m. - Registration and packet pick-up Sunday, June 5, 5:00-9:00 a.m. – Walk-on registration and packet pick-up

June 5, 2022, 6:00 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. Location: Douglas County Fairgrounds, Castle Rock, Colo.



To celebrate the end of an era, participants who join this final swan song to the event can choose between four separate rides (100, 62, 45 miles) or a 12-mile family ride. There's a route for everyone, beginner to expert. The scenic 100-mile route connects the country roads through the horse properties east of Franktown to the rolling hills of the Black Forest. The 62-mile course traverses through the high plains between Denver and Colorado Springs. On a clear day, cyclists will enjoy views of the Front Range from Pikes Peak to Longs Peak. The 45-mile course tours famous Front Range horse country with a few gently rolling hills. Participants making the weekend a family affair can sign the kids up for the free kid's race, or challenge themselves with the 12-mile family ride with a parade-style rollout that is fun for both kids and parents alike. Aid stations are available on every course to help keep participants hydrated and their energy up.

By participating as a team at Elephant Rock, cyclists will be able to support a charity or non-profit organization of their choice. Outside Events will donate 10 percent of the registration fees paid by team members back to the chosen organization. Additionally, the team with the most members will receive a $1,000 donation to the selected nonprofit. To qualify, a team must have 50 or more members and must register by May 1, 2022, to participate.

Online registration for Elephant Rock is open until Monday, May 30. And walk-on registrations are welcome at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 4 and day-of on Sunday, June 5.

Click here for more information and to register for Elephant Rock.