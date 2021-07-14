Denver7 Read to Lead distributes free children’s books at Food Bank of the Rockies’ Mobile Pantry sites

Denver7 Read to Lead is partnering with Food Bank of the Rockies this summer to ensure that families need have both the food and the books they need to thrive.

Knowing that literacy is crucial to success in school and in life, Denver7 Read to Lead works to develop partnerships and initiatives that increase access to books and encourage reading.

Studies show that children who grow up with books in the home enjoy a substantial advantage over children who do not, and more than 60 percent of low-income families have no children’s books in their homes. By distributing free children’s books, Denver7 Read to Lead hopes to help kids discover a love of reading as they learn to read and read more often.

To reach families in need, Denver7 has partnered with Food Bank of the Rockies, which deploys more than 70 Mobile Pantries to bring food directly to communities where it is needed most. Serving urban and rural neighborhoods throughout Colorado and Wyoming, the Mobile Pantries operate free of cost to partners and clients and provide more than 657,000 meals every month. In an effort to tackle the obstacle of transportation as it relates to hunger, the Mobile Pantry Program is essential to providing communities with direct distribution as opposed to asking clients to travel long distances to receive the food they need.

As Food Bank of the Rockies distributes food Denver7 Read to Lead will distribute books, feeding both minds and bodies.

Denver7 anchors, reporters and other employees will be distributing free children’s books at the Food Bank of the Rockies Mobile Pantry sites at Montbello Recreation Center and Hinkley High School in Aurora. They will be joined by employee volunteers from Canvas Credit Union, sponsor of the Denver7 Read to Lead Program. See how Canvas celebrates our community and helps Coloradans Afford Life at canvas.org.

To learn more about Food Bank of the Rockies and the Mobile Pantry Program, visit www.FoodBankRockies.org.

To learn more about Denver7 Read to Lead, visit www.TheDenverChannel.com/ReadToLead.

