Denver7 presents the return of the Levitt In Your Living Room virtual concert series

Levitt Pavilion Denver will ramp up to the return of in-person concerts this summer with weekly virtual concert streams every Thursday night at 7 p.m. in April. The streaming concerts can be watched on Levitt Pavilion Denver’s website (levittdenver.org), and on Denver7 and Levitt’s Facebook pages.

Denver7 has returned to support the Levitt In Your Living Room virtual concert series for a second season, after the inaugural streaming series launched in April 2020. Levitt In Your Living Room began as a way to connect audiences to music experiences during the stay at home order, with last year’s series featuring more than 60 streams and over 300,000 views.

This year’s series includes five streaming concerts featuring Dustbowl Revival, Joe Hertler, Envy Alo, Tula and The Dendrites. All Levitt In Your Living Room performers can be expected to grace Levitt Pavilion Denver’s stage in person during the upcoming free concert series this summer, making these streaming shows the perfect introduction to the “comeback” season ahead.

“This is the perfect transition into the year ahead,” said Jessi Whitten, Levitt Pavilion Denver’s development and marketing director. “Music has been an essential component of weathering this pandemic, and virtual concerts have been that reliable source of connection to the artists we love. We’ll be saying goodbye to the strictly virtual experience with this string of streams and then rebuilding community and connection with the irreplaceable experience of in-person concerts shortly after.”

Levitt Pavilion Denver is part of a national network of outdoor Levitt music venues and Levitt AMP concert sites dedicated to strengthening the social fabric of communities in America through free, live music in public spaces. Presenting high-caliber talent and a broad array of music genres and cultural programming, Levitt venues are welcoming, inclusive destinations where families, friends and neighbors of all ages and backgrounds come together.

To learn more about Levitt Pavilion, visit www.levittdenver.org.

