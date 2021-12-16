Denver7 presents grants from the Scripps Howard Foundation to four local nonprofits

DENVER, Co -- — Denver7 Anchor Anne Trujillo recently presented grant awards to four local organizations on behalf of Denver7 and the Scripps Howard Foundation.

Adelante Community Development is committed to providing information, education and resources for Latino families and businesses in Colorado. They have been working to increase the number of Latinos receiving the COVID-19 vaccination by offering vaccination clinics at Mile High Flea Market, where they’ve provided shots to more than 10,000 people.

Delta Eta Boule Foundation helps to develop the next generation of African American leaders through its leadership training program. The program provides scholarships, individual mentorship, professional development, coaching and summer internships to young Black men from the Denver metro area.

The mission of the Denver Indian Family Resource Center is to strengthen vulnerable American Indian children and families through collaborative and culturally responsive services. They provide a variety of services that build up the strengths of Native families and that help children thrive.

Re:Vision works with people in economically marginalized neighborhoods to develop resident leaders, cultivate community food systems and create and economy owned by the community. During the pandemic they have launched an emergency food access program and their network of home gardens in southwest Denver have provided more than 75,000 pounds of fruits and vegetables in a neighborhood that otherwise has little access to fresh and healthy food.

