Denver7 Pack A Backpack: Help make sure students have the supplies they need to be successful in school

Every year, families struggle to pay for school supplies, and with the economic strain many are facing as a result of the pandemic, the need this year is greater than ever. That’s why Denver7 is partnering with The Salvation Army, Larry H. Miller Dealerships and Les Schwab Tire Centers for the annual Pack A Backpack school supply drive from July 5 through July 31, 2021.

“The cost of new school supplies can quickly add up, which often forces families to make tough choices on whether or not to buy supplies for their children,” Maj. Mike Dickinson, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army, said. “Having the right tools to succeed on the first day can make all the difference. So, through the Pack A Backpack campaign, we hope to take away that tough choice so that children can start the school year with the supplies they need.”

How can you help?

· Donate school supplies at any Les Schwab Tire Centers location;

· Bring your school supplies to any Larry H. Miller Dealership; or

· Make a financial contribution at www.packabackpack.org. A contribution of $25 provides one backpack filled with school supplies for a student in need.

Special thanks to our sponsors Larry H. Miller Dealerships and Les Schwab for their support of the 2021 Denver7 Pack A Backpack program.

Larry H. Miller Dealerships operates more than 60 locations under 17 different automotive brands in seven western states. Larry H. Miller Dealerships has a strong legacy of giving back to communities where it does business. Through its charitable organization, Larry H. Miller Charities, more than $1 million has been donated to qualified nonprofit organizations throughout Colorado since 1997.

Les Schwab Tire Centers is one of the largest independent tire dealers in the United States, with more than 7,000 employees and 480 store locations in nine western states. Les Schwab is focused on providing a great experience for customers, offering outstanding service for tires, wheels, alignments, brakes and shocks. The company motto, “Doing the right thing since 1952,” is rooted in small-town values that still exist today.

Denver7 Pack A Backpack School Supply Drive

July 5-31, 2021

SCHOOL SUPPLIES NEEDED:

· Backpacks

· Boxes of crayons

· Washable markers

· Colored pencils

· #2 pencils

· Big erasers

· Supply boxes

· Highlighters

· Scissors

· Elmer’s glue

· Folders

· 2” 3-ring binders

· Spiral notebooks

· Loose Leaf paper

· Rulers

· Hand sanitizer