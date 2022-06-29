Watch Now
About Denver7Community

Actions

Denver7 Pack A Backpack: Give students the tools they need to succeed

2022-pack-a-backpack.png
Denver7
Every year families struggle to pay for school supplies. That’s why Denver7 is partnering with <a label="The Salvation Army" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://denver.salvationarmy.org/">The Salvation Army</a>, <a label="Larry H. Miller Dealerships" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="http://www.lhmauto.com/">Larry H. Miller Dealerships</a> and <a label="Les Schwab" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.lesschwab.com/stores/?state=CO">Les Schwab</a> for the annual Pack A Backpack school supply drive July 5-31, 2022.
2022-pack-a-backpack.png
Posted at 3:51 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 17:52:11-04

Every year families struggle to pay for school supplies. That’s why Denver7 is partnering with The Salvation Army, Larry H. Miller Dealerships and Les Schwab for the annual Pack A Backpack school supply drive July 5-31, 2022.

“The last several years have been particularly challenging for many of the families in our community, and this year with the higher prices due to inflation and demand, the struggle will continue,” said Maj. Mike Dickinson, division commander for The Salvation Army. “The Salvation Army’s support from our partners, like Denver7, Larry H. Miller Dealerships and Les Schwab Tire Centers, will make a difference for these families and their children. This year, the Denver7 Pack A Backpack initiative will outfit 3,000 students with brand new backpacks filled with essential school supplies. Having the right tools to succeed on the first day can make all the difference.”

The cost of school supplies continues to rise. Families with children attending K-12 school spent an average of $848.90 in 2021, according to the National Retail Federation’s Back to Class Data Center. Many families cannot afford to provide their children with the supplies they need to start school ready to learn.

How can you help?

Special thanks to our sponsors Larry H. Miller Dealerships and Les Schwab for their support of the 2022 Denver7 Pack A Backpack program.

Larry H. Miller Dealerships operates more than 55 locations under 17 different automotive brands in six western states. The group has nine dealerships in Colorado. Larry H. Miller Dealerships has a strong legacy of giving back to communities where it does business. Since 2015, Larry H. Miller Dealerships has collected more than $100,000 in school supplies that’s benefited local students.

Les Schwab is one of the largest independent tire dealers in the United States, with more than 7,000 employees and 480 store locations in nine western states. Les Schwab is focused on providing a great experience for customers, offering outstanding service for tires, wheels, alignments, brakes and shocks. The company motto, “Doing the right thing since 1952,” is rooted in small-town values that still exist today.

Denver7 Pack A Backpack School Supply Drive
July 5-31, 2022
Donate at any Les Schwab location or Larry H. Miller Dealership or online at www.PackABackpack.org

SCHOOL SUPPLIES NEEDED:

  • Backpacks
  • Crayons
  • Washable markers
  • Colored pencils
  • #2 pencils
  • Pencil bags
  • Big erasers
  • Highlighters
  • Scissors
  • Glue
  • Folders
  • 1” 3-ring binders
  • Spiral notebooks
  • Composition notebooks
  • Loose leaf paper
  • Index cards
  • Rulers
  • Hand sanitizer
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
avschampionshipparade.png

How to watch the Avs Championship Celebration Parade! | Full details inside