Denver7 Pack A Backpack: Give students the tools they need to succeed

Every year families struggle to pay for school supplies. That’s why Denver7 is partnering with The Salvation Army, Larry H. Miller Dealerships and Les Schwab for the annual Pack A Backpack school supply drive July 5-31, 2022.

“The last several years have been particularly challenging for many of the families in our community, and this year with the higher prices due to inflation and demand, the struggle will continue,” said Maj. Mike Dickinson, division commander for The Salvation Army. “The Salvation Army’s support from our partners, like Denver7, Larry H. Miller Dealerships and Les Schwab Tire Centers, will make a difference for these families and their children. This year, the Denver7 Pack A Backpack initiative will outfit 3,000 students with brand new backpacks filled with essential school supplies. Having the right tools to succeed on the first day can make all the difference.”

The cost of school supplies continues to rise. Families with children attending K-12 school spent an average of $848.90 in 2021, according to the National Retail Federation’s Back to Class Data Center. Many families cannot afford to provide their children with the supplies they need to start school ready to learn.

How can you help?

Donate school supplies at any Les Schwab location;

Bring your school supplies to any Larry H. Miller Dealership; or

Make a financial contribution at www.packabackpack.org. A contribution of $25 provides one backpack filled with school supplies for a student in need.

Larry H. Miller Dealerships operates more than 55 locations under 17 different automotive brands in six western states. The group has nine dealerships in Colorado. Larry H. Miller Dealerships has a strong legacy of giving back to communities where it does business. Since 2015, Larry H. Miller Dealerships has collected more than $100,000 in school supplies that’s benefited local students.

Les Schwab is one of the largest independent tire dealers in the United States, with more than 7,000 employees and 480 store locations in nine western states. Les Schwab is focused on providing a great experience for customers, offering outstanding service for tires, wheels, alignments, brakes and shocks. The company motto, “Doing the right thing since 1952,” is rooted in small-town values that still exist today.

