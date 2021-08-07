Denver7 Pack A Backpack distributes 3,050 backpacks full of school supplies thanks to your support

DENVER — Thanks to the generous support of Denver7 viewers, partners and sponsors, the 2021 Denver7 Pack A Backpack campaign is serving more students than ever before.

More than 3,000 students will receive backpacks filled with school supplies to help them start the school year off right.

Denver7 once again partnered with The Salvation Army and Pack A Backpack sponsors, Larry H. Miller Dealerships and Les Schwab Tire Centers, to collect school supplies and financial donations in July to help ensure students have the tools they need to succeed in school.

This year’s Denver7 Pack A Backpack program raised $45,421.86 in financial donations and collected 4,808 new school supplies. Volunteers from Denver7, Les Schwab Tire Centers and Larry H. Miller Dealerships helped pack 3,050 backpacks with school supplies and distribute them to students in need.

Thank you for your support of the Pack A Backpack program.

