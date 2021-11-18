Watch
Denver7 Morning Team lights the lights at Union Station’s Grand Illumination

Denver7 and Denver Union Station are excited to launch the holiday season with the annual Grand Illumination celebration on Friday, Nov. 26 at Union Station in downtown Denver.
Posted at 2:14 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 16:14:13-05

Denver7 and Denver Union Station are excited to launch the holiday season with the annual Grand Illumination celebration on Friday, Nov. 26 at Union Station in downtown Denver.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the 2021 Grand Illumination event will feature performances of classic holiday hits by the Denver Dolls, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, and the grand highlight of the evening – the lighting of Union Station’s outdoor 40-foot-tall Christmas tree that features more than 7,000 holiday lights.

Join the Denver7 morning team to ring in the holiday season at the Grand Illumination.

For more information, visit www.UnionStationInDenver.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
