Denver Health Foundation’s 4th annual Paramedics Awards Celebration to honor community heroes

The Denver Health Foundation will host the fourth annual Paramedics Awards Celebration on Tuesday, May 10 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Denver Center for Performing Arts’ Seawell Ballroom.

The event will honor 13 awardees and raise money to support Denver Health Paramedics’ mental and physical health after two unprecedented years of emergency response to community illness, violence, wildfires, overdoses and more.

Every day, Denver Health Paramedics put their lives on the line serving our community, but the past two years have presented challenges of epic proportions – a global pandemic, social justice protests, historic wildfires, and a distinct increase in the number of overdoses, car accidents, violent acts and more. The Division responds to over 128,000 calls annually and more than 80,000 patients are treated and transported by Denver Health Paramedics each year, and demand has been steadily increasing.

The Paramedics Awards Celebration will recognize and celebrate every member of the Denver Health Paramedic Division for their heroic work, and also showcase a select few who went above and beyond their normal call of duty to care for our community – from pulling a teenager in distress off the ledge of a parking structure where he was attempting to jump, to running into an active shooter scene to assist a Denver Police officer who was shot, to correctly identifying and intervening in a human trafficking situation, and more.

The event will be emceed by Denver7 Evening Anchor Anne Trujillo, and will feature remarks from Gov. Jared Polis, Mayor Michael B. Hancock, Denver Health CEO Dr. Robin Wittenstein and Chief Paramedic Gary Bryskiewicz.

“I am extremely proud of our Denver Health paramedics for the risks they take every day and for doing what the city and county of Denver needs us to do—despite the increased challenges of the last two years,” said Wittenstein. “Our paramedics continue to provide excellent care, hope, and support to people who are in need, and I am very grateful to them for their service.”

Individual tickets cost $250, and table sponsorships start at $2,500. Those interested in attending or sponsoring can click here to purchase tickets and learn more. Proceeds from the event will help the Denver Health Paramedic Division purchase special equipment and services to directly support paramedics’ mental and physical health in response to the extraordinary stress of the past two years.