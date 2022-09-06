Watch Now
Denver Emergency Management hosts DenverREADY Preparedness Fairs

Posted at 3:35 PM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 17:35:28-04

September is National Preparedness month, and the Denver Office of Emergency Management will be hosting two Preparedness Fairs to help the community prepare for emergencies and disasters:

  • Saturday, September 10, 2022
    10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
    Montbello Recreation Center
    15555 East 53rd Ave, Denver CO

  • Saturday, September 24, 2022
    10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
    College View Recreation Center
    2525 South Decatur, Denver CO

These events will provide attendees with the opportunity to connect with Denver OEM as well as their partners at American Red Cross, Denver Fire Department and FEMA, learning more about how best to protect the lives they have built by making an emergency plan for their homes, vehicles and businesses.

In addition, DenverOEM will be distributing free Bug Out bags to those who register for the fairs. Registrations for the Bug Out bags are currently full, but community members can request to be added to a wait list.

National Preparedness Month is a nationwide movement encouraging Americans to improve their emergency preparedness. This year’s theme is focused on Protecting your Legacy: The Life you’ve Built is Worth Protecting.

Click here for more information on the DenverREADY Preparedness Fairs.

