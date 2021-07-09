Denver Days in-person celebrations return

After a re-imagined 2020 Denver Days – featuring walking celebrations of community-hosted parades in each of Denver’s 11 council districts – Denver Days 2021 is returning to its traditional roots of “neighbors meeting neighbors” in person.

The Denver Days celebration, proudly supported by Denver7, features hundreds of neighborhood block parties, social events and community service projects during the nine days from Saturday, July 31 through Sunday, Aug. 8. Any Denver resident who would like to host a Denver Days event can go to denvergov.org/denverdays for additional information and permit processing.

City and County of Denver

“After the past year of a pandemic and social distancing, the spirit of Denver Days is more important than ever,” Mayor Michael Hancock said. “Providing our residents that opportunity to help re-build community spirit following a period of not being able to gather together is another step in our recovery, and I encourage everyone to get out and celebrate their neighborhood, community and city.”

Denver Days was developed in 2013 by Mayor Hancock to align his vision of promoting neighbors meeting neighbors through neighborhood celebrations and encouraging participation in community service-oriented projects. The overall goal of Denver Days was to create a spirit among residents that they take an active role in making their city a great place to live and work.

To find a full listing of Denver Days events, go to denvergov.org/denverdays or email denverdays@denvergov.org.

