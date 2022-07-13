Denver Days Festival celebrates 10th anniversary

Mayor Michael B. Hancock has announced that this year, in celebration of a decade of Denver Days, that the City and County of Denver will host a free Denver Days Festival in Civic Center Park on Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to kick off the weeklong celebration.

The Denver Days Festival will include displays and performances from the cultural commissions, entertainment from Brothers of Brass, mural art by Kaylee Bender, school supply giveaway from the Silva Family Foundation, food trucks, soccer clinics, face painting and booths hosted by various City of Denver agencies including; Denver Fire, Denver Police, Public Safety, 311, Elections, etc.

“The spirit of Denver Days is more important than ever to help our residents re-build community connections with their neighbors after two years of in-person events being limited,” Mayor Hancock said. “I want to encourage everyone to get out and celebrate the spirit of our great city at the Denver Days Festival and reconnect with their neighbors throughout the week.”

Annual participation in Denver Days celebration will typically feature more than 150 neighborhood block parties, social events and community service projects during the nine days from Saturday, July 30 through Sunday, Aug. 7. Any Denver resident who would like to host a Denver Days event can go to denvergov.org/Neighborhood/Denver-Days for additional information and permit processing.

The 10th annual Denver Days celebration will encourage residents across the city to come together and celebrate the spirit of Denver through a series of events, including National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2, free bike tune-ups at Barnum Branch Library on Saturday, Aug. 6 and the Green Valley Ranch/Montebello Unity Fest on Sunday, Aug. 7.

Denver Days was developed in 2013 by Mayor Hancock to align his vision of promoting neighborhood celebrations and encouraging community participation in service-oriented projects. The goal of Denver Days is to create a spirit among residents that they take an active role in making their city a great place to live and work.

For a full listing of Denver Days events visit denvergov.org/content/denvergov/en/denver-days.html.