Denver Day of Rock offers four stages of live music in LoDo

Denver Day of Rock
Posted at 11:02 AM, May 23, 2022
Denver Day of Rock, a free one-day music festival benefiting the work of Amp the Cause, returns Saturday, May 28, 2022, in the LoDo District of Denver. The event features four stages of live music, a beer garden, food trucks and more.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Amp the Cause and Denver Day of Rock.

This year’s event features headliners Chris Isaak and Ingrid Andress, along with 18 other bands, including Railbenders, Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers and Mary Louise Lee Band.

Amp the Cause provides entertainment, annual events and community service projects that raise funds for more than 55 local nonprofit organizations that improve the lives of Colorado families.

For more information, visit www.DenverDayOfRock.org.

