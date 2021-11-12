Denver Christkindlmarket returns to Civic Center Park

The 21st Annual Denver Christkindlmarket is returning to the center promenade of Civic Center Park in the heart of Denver and will be open daily from Nov. 19 through Dec. 23, 2021.

The Denver Christkindlmarket, proudly supported by Denver7, recreates the joy of strolling a European village square during the holidays. Guests will experience the region’s only authentic German holiday market, produced by the German American Chamber of Commerce – Colorado Chapter.

Visitors can shop for unique, finely crafted artisan gifts as well as tasty holiday treats sold by 35 independent local and international merchants in charming wooden huts. With the sounds of live holiday music filling the air, guests can savor the season with authentic Glühwein (mulled spiced wine), German Biers and traditional family recipes from across Europe. Best of all, no international passport is required.

Last year during the pandemic, the Denver Christkindlmarket was one of the only holiday markets worldwide to safely open and operate. Winner of Denver’s A-List as the “Best Festival” in Denver in 2019, it was also voted a Top Five “Best Holiday Market” in the Country by USA Today.

Returning this year is the Festival Hall, a large, heated tent where guests can enjoy food and beverage as well as live performances. Denver7 will be hosting a holiday story time in the Festival Hall with anchor/reporter Jaclyn Allen and anchor Anne Trujillo reading holiday books to children and their families on Saturday, Dec. 4 and Saturday, Dec. 11 at 11:30 a.m.

Daily entertainment will also take place at the Greek Amphitheater Stage including German polka music, German traditional dancers, holiday hymns in multiple languages, accordion and blue grass music, high school bands, and much more.

Theme days will include Krampus Nacht, St. Nicolaus Day, Ugly Sweater Night, 70s and 80s Nights and Canine Christmas.

The hours of the Denver Christkindlmarket are Thursday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, Nov. 25) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and from December 17-23 the Market is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information and a full entertainment schedule, visit ChristkindlmarketDenver.com.