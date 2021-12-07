Denver Children’s Choir celebrates the ‘Songs of the Season’

The Denver Children’s Choir is celebrating the holidays with their Songs of the Season concerts on Sunday, Dec. 12 at Park Hill United Methodist Church (5209 Montview Blvd., Denver). Tickets are available for both in-person and live stream options.

Denver7 Anchor/Reporter Nicole Brady will emcee the 4 p.m. All Choir Concert, which will be followed by the Premier Choir Concert at 7 p.m.

Audience members will be required to wear masks and all concert participants will be masked as well.

For more than 25 years, the Denver Children’s Choir has created a community space for Denver’s youth to come together from diverse backgrounds and cultures to celebrate differences and sing together in harmony.

The DCC provides music education and choral literacy programming for children and youth ages 7–18, through choir ensembles around Denver, with music instruction from basic through university level. With a dedication to accessible music education for underserved children, the Choir has never turned a child away due to their level of musical training or inability to pay.

To learn more about the Denver Children’s Choir or to purchase tickets for the Songs of the Season concerts, visit www.denverchildrenschoir.org.